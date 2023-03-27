She said there had been 437 entries in this year’s show, from 47 entrants. ‘It is a little bit down; we are usually up in the 500s or even 600. We are quite pleased with that though. It is just the weather that has put the daffodils off growing.’ People even had a bright splash of colour to take home, as Beth Gay was selling bunches of daffodils, grown at Well Farm, the very last commercial farm on the Bere Peninsula. Here she is helping Michael and Di Channon market their daffodils online. ‘We are the very last commercial daffodil grower in the Tamar Valley,’ she said proudly.