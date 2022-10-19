Swap unwanted children’s toys
Tuesday 1st November 2022 10:30 am
All items must be in good, clean, working condition. (Unsplash )
A CHILDREN’S ‘Swap Shop’ is being held next month giving people the opportunity to swap children’s toys in time for Christmas.
The toy swap will be taking place at The Parish Hall, Golberdon on Sunday November 6 between 11am-3pm.
The swap shop gives people a chance to donate unwanted children’s items and swap them for other items on offer. Items can range from children’s: toys, games, DVDs, musical instruments, books, bikes, clothes and more.
All items must be in good, clean, working condition so other children can enjoy them.
For more information on dropping off items contact Alison Humphreys on 07305044049 or [email protected]
