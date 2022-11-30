The partners in the project are The Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme who have provided the grant for the survey, the National Trust, The British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and the RSPB. The bird boxes will be modified accordingly as the species occupy habitats such as damp woodland with deadwood. The boxes have been filled with sawdust to imitate deadwood and have been modified to prevent predator access. The boxes will be installed this month and a training day will take place at Cotehele in January inviting people to identify Willow Tits, map the population and modify bird boxes.