A free monthly support group for coeliacs is being set up in Tavistock.
It is being established by local businessman Tony Kaminski, who is himself a coeliac.
People with coeliac condition are allergic to the gluten in wheat, rye, oats and barley. They have to follow a gluten free diet to avoid causing damage to their gut
This includes choosing gluten free bread, cakes and biscuits, but also avoiding processed food which contains wheat, often in surprising things.
The challenges of keeping to the diet are many for the newly diagnosed – hence a support group to help each other.
Run by the charity Coeliac UK, it will meet at the Bedford Hotel for the first time on Tuesday, October 1 from 10am to 12 noon.
It will be held every first Tuesday of the month after that, from 10am to 12 noon.
The group offers the chance for people living a gluten free life to meet in a relaxed and friendly environment to chat over a cuppa and a gluten free treat – as the hotel offers gluten free bakes.
Tony, who lives in Tavistock, explained that the nearest support group at the moment is in Exeter.
He wanted to offer a support group closer to home.
Tony was diagnosed with coeliac condition as an adult, as many people are. However there are also people who have the condition from birth. Parents of young children diagnosed as coeliac might particularly welcome the opportunity to come along to the group.
Tony said: “What I’m hoping we will get from it is we will start sharing our stories and helping each other with recipes and diets. When I meet another coeliac they suddenly light up because they ask “how do you cope?”
“This is once a month and I hope it will develop into a social thing for us all to share things. It is for all ages. If someone has a child who has been diagnosed coeliac and they are desperate for advice and help, they can come along. People are very happy to help.”
To find out more about the group, contact Tony Kaminski on 07789 045419.