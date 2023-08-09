For the time being, a third speed camera remains no more than a supported idea — not a definite guarantee.Cllr Wells added: “I’ve asked our speedwatch team for a risk assessment and approval for another location between Co-Op and the school as an interim measure. Speedwatch itself is also proving very effective. People quickly take to social media to notify others when we’re out.The number of people we report each session has dropped radically from 12-15 an hour when we started last October to about four or five. What makes these numbers more remarkable is that traffic figures seem to be higher than ever. One day last week between 3.30-4.30pm we recorded 837 cars passing our monitoring point near Central Motors, contrasting with Cornwall Council’s figures from 2016 which stated we only have 1,296 going through the village in a day.”