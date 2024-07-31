Gulworthy Summer Fete and Dog Show proved a popular success, raising funds for the church and hall.
Judith Blowers, St Paul’s Church priest, said: “The show was a great success, both financially and attendance wise. The dog show was very busy with huge entries in all the classes. Vet Mark Tucker and veterinary nurses Kim, Bethany and Katie from Castle Vets judged the show. Champion was Mabel owned by Imogen Cole. Winners received a goody bag from sponsor Ron's Pets.
“We were delighted that West Devon Mayor Debo Sellis came to the fete and presented the prizes and the raffle prizes. We are so grateful to all those who donated draw prizes to the raffle. It was a fabulous day, raising £3,194.00 to be shared equally with the St Paul's and the parish hall.”
The event, on Sunday July 28, included plants, cakes, skittles, books, beekeeping, bric-a-brac, local cider, ice creams, BBQ, cream teas, children’s games and competitions,