Deputy mayor Cllr James Ellis said: ‘ I’d like to thank personally the council team who organised and oversaw the extremely well executed Goose Fair and made it a great success. There was a fantastic turnout for a great event from what I saw with the crowds. There were hundreds of excited youngsters who came out for the fair rides. The general manager and his team, other staff and councillors as stewards are all to be thanked. Their efforts put our town back on the map where it belongs with the return of the Goose Fair.’