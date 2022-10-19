Successful two events
The town mayor and deputy mayor both expressed their gratitude and praised the volunteers, councillors, officers and other people involved in the success of the Britain in Bloom and Goose Fair projects.
Town Mayor Cllr Paul Ward thanked all the people who made the Britain in Bloom entries a success.
Speaking at the full council meeting last week, he said: ‘I’d like to say what a great achievement the bloom competition was and thank all those involved.
‘I clearly remember going round all the entries in the planters and the hanging baskets in the town with the Britain in Bloom judges back in the summer in 35 degrees. Then the plants and everyone was melting in the heat.
‘Now back in the autumnal weather, I went to the local Britain in Bloom reception at the Butchers Hall for the results - even though the official judging was not announced here in Tavistock, we had our own event. Tavistock did extremely well and the BID (Business Investment District) entry did extremely well with a grade five award and was nominated for a regional award. Also, the ‘Make a Difference’ floral display entry got a grade five award. I congraulate everyone.’
The Goose Fair, back after two years’ absence due to the pandemic, has been declared a success with a more varied stall selection of quality local produce attracting large crowds.
Deputy mayor Cllr James Ellis said: ‘ I’d like to thank personally the council team who organised and oversaw the extremely well executed Goose Fair and made it a great success. There was a fantastic turnout for a great event from what I saw with the crowds. There were hundreds of excited youngsters who came out for the fair rides. The general manager and his team, other staff and councillors as stewards are all to be thanked. Their efforts put our town back on the map where it belongs with the return of the Goose Fair.’
