A TAVISTOCK student has received a college award for motivational work with fellow pupils and for overcoming their own challenges.
Among many stories of hard work and success rewarded by City College, Plymouth, at its annual awards ceremony was Alex Black, 16, was presented with a trophy naming them as Media Student of the Year. The event was at the Crowne Plaza Hotel to celebrate the successes and hard work students have achieved over the past academic year.
Alex passed Level 2 Media, Broadcast & Production for their T-Level prep course and has been recognised by several staff members for their efforts both in and out of class.
The award citation said: “They are a dedicated student who is constantly striving for excellence. Alex has not only motivated their peers to actively engage in their lessons but has also demonstrated remarkable resilience in overcoming personal challenges alongside their studies. Their hard work is an inspiration to other students and has significantly impacted the college as a whole.”
Alex has had a difficult time reaching this stage in their life and says they have ‘finally met their people’ and ‘fit in’. Their experiences with education at different schools, including overcoming bullying and the resulting depression have helped Alex support peers at the college.
Alex said they were now looking at enrolling on a film production course at City College with an emphasis on music videos: “I’m really pleased to get the award. It was really amazing to get my award. The last two years I have spent at the college, on a hairdressing course and now on the media course, have really turned my life round. The staff and students have been really good to study with. It looked forward going to college which wasn’t the case when I was at school before then.
“I was bullied and didn’t have any friends. I hated going to school and the teachers didn’t really seem to know how to support me fully. I eventually had to go to a special needs school, but that was too far away to work. I ended up leaving because of mental health issues. I was depressed and felt excluded and with no friends and stayed indoors anchored to my bed. I was made to feel different and having autism didn’t help me cope.
“But City College has been so supportive. I feel I have met my people. I’m now one of the nerds who know how it feels to be treated as different. I have been able to support other students through their issues and together we have given each other the confidence we lost. I have also found my creative spark again at the college and can dream again about my future.”
Alex was helped on their recovery by Bob Mundee from Child and Adolescent Mental health Services (CAMHS) in Tavistock, her therapist and mentor David Hawkins of Tavistock Youth Cafe). Penny, Alex’s mum, said: “I am very grateful to Alex’s support team and the college. I’m so proud.”