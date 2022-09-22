Barry, who served in the Royal Navy before becoming a businessman, said: ‘Although I’m sorry to shut down after all these years, it’s really time to go and I’ll miss the customers. Trevor, who retired as a registered mental nurse, and I’d like us to enjoy our life together, rather than working too long and then perhaps being too old to make the most of life. His concern about retiring was the unknown: ‘I don’t know what it’s going to be like and how I’ll fill my time? I’ve enjoyed contining working and earning, it’s a way of life. I’d previously said I’d take it on a year-by-year basis but when my brother had a kidney transplant, it made me think that life was too short to work.’