AN appeal to well-meaning bird-lovers not to feeding the well-loved geese outside Tavistock Wharf has been a success.
Angela Court, the manager of Tavistock Wharf, was worried the food and nesting material people are leaving outside her building posed a health hazard after with increased rat activity and environmental health advice.
Angela stresses she is a wildlife lover and that the Wharf informally ‘adopted’ the two birds – naming them Ronnie and Reggie after London gangsters.
Amanda Willatts, for the Wharf, said: “We have had a good result on geese feeding. People are no longer feeding or putting down nesting stuff and water by our bins.”
Some people heeded the request and moved their offerings, but were cleared by council workers.