Success for Plymouth Hospitals Charity

Tracey Stacey said: ‘It is such a privilege to see how much this means to people within our community and the real generosity of others. When we all come together to an event like this, the incredible atmosphere makes me realise the phenomenal and life-changing impact that the Keep Me Close appeal has on our patients and their loved ones. The money raised will enable us to continue making a difference to those during a really difficult time in their lives and to deliver the most patient-centric care possible Thank you so much to all of our suppliers and donors for helping us to have an amazing evening.’