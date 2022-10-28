Success for Plymouth Hospitals Charity
This years Keep Me Close Appeal annual ball has raised a staggering £7230.60 for Plymouth Hospitals Charity.
Coordinated by dedicated fundraiser Tracey Stacey, this glamourous yearly event drew over 200 guests including families, health care staff and local businesses. Guests made the event a huge success by taking part in the evening’s entertainment and donating along the way.
The money raised from this event will go on to support the provision and development of parental accommodation for those parents of babies who are being cared for on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
Tracey Stacey said: ‘It is such a privilege to see how much this means to people within our community and the real generosity of others. When we all come together to an event like this, the incredible atmosphere makes me realise the phenomenal and life-changing impact that the Keep Me Close appeal has on our patients and their loved ones. The money raised will enable us to continue making a difference to those during a really difficult time in their lives and to deliver the most patient-centric care possible Thank you so much to all of our suppliers and donors for helping us to have an amazing evening.’
Corinne Bailey, Charity Manager added: ‘I am continually blown away by people’s generosity and we are inspired by our patients and their families everyday. We’re really grateful to everyone who donated and was involved in the event.’
