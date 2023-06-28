organisers of the Callington Arts and Produce Show have extended an open invite for anyone who wishes to enter their talents to be displayed in the town hall, free of charge.
Categories this year include: flowers, plants, woodwork, model building, art, creative writing and poetry, photography, cookery and pottery. with over 50 trophies to be won.
Schedules will be available in the town hall, Victoria Eyton balloon shop and the library. Alternatively, ring Margaret Lawrence, who can deliver to you or give your more information about entry, on 01579 383833.