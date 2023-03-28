Ironically, Cathy’s Coronation party planning has been slightly delayed by her contracting covid: ‘It seems like history is repeating itself. I’m not particularly royalist, but this is a rare occasion. It’s also more about getting people together and talking and meeting, otherwise too many of us spend time alone. There’s a wide variety of families and households, some live alone, some are families and we have some Ukrainian refugees as well. So, it should be a real sociable occasion.’