Some schools will be closed tomorrow in West Devon as Storm Ciarán prepares to sweep in from the Atlantic, bringing strong winds from the early hours of tomorrow (Thursday) morning.
There is a Met Office Amber severe weather warning of strong winds and a Yellow severe weather warning of heavy rain in place.
Inland, gusts could reach 50 or 60mph, while the south coast could see gusts of 70 to 80mph.
They include Lydford Primary School, Highampton Community Primary School, Tavistock College, Bridestowe Primary School and St Andrew's Church of England Primary School in Buckland Monachorum.
Crowndale Recycling Centre in Tavistock is also closed tomorrow, Thursday, due to concerns about flying debris during the high winds of Storm Ciarán.