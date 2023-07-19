A MARKER-STONE to mark the source of the River Tamar has been installed this month.
This comes as earlier in the year the Tamara Landscape Partnership Scheme, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, launched a competition to design a marker-stone to mark the source of the river on the new Tamara Coast-to-Coast Way walking route.
The judges were impressed with the design by Esme Lawton, a recent history of art and visual culture graduate from the University of Exeter.
Over the last few weeks the design was brought to life by Pat from Imagine Stone and the finished results can be seen in the pictures.
(Tamar Valley AONB)
The marker-stone has now been installed at the source of the River Tamar on Woolley Moor.
(Tamar Valley AONB)