SCULPTURE can be admired in the natural setting of Stone Lane Gardens near Chagford this summer, where the 29th annual sculpture exhibition is now underway.
The exhibition is an important showcase for Westcountry sculptors who create work on a theme, this year’s being ‘Sense of Place’
More than 40 pieces of work can be seen in the beautiful woodland gardens until October 31.
Those visiting can simply admire the pieces on offer or buy pieces which take their fancy.
All the work is inspired by the peaceful surroundings of the gardens on the edge of Dartmoor. The winner of this year’s Ashburner Prize, given each year as part of the exhibition, was David Newman for his piece ‘Undefined forms’.
David was thrilled to receive the prize, commenting: “As a sculptor I have over recent years got a bit lost, in fact I nearly gave up. With this project I feel that I have found my artistic voice and can see the way ahead.”
A recent addition to the exhibition is a unique life-size sculpture of an Arabian horse by local Devon sculptor Ben Cox, pictured right.
The horse is crafted entirely from upcycled farm tools and scrap metal and was constructed on the Devon farm where Ben grew up. It makes an imposing entrance from the car park and is getting rave reviews from visitors.
These lovely woodland and water gardens really do create a magical setting for this exhibition and are a photographer’s paradise.
The exhibition is open during the regular visitor opening hours and entry is included with garden admission.
Tickets can be purchased online or can be bought at the gate, costing £7 per adult, £3.50 for a student, £18 for a family. Under 11s are free. More information on both the exhibition and the garden can be found at stonelanegardens.com.