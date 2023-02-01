A JUMBLE sale will be taking place in Stoke Climsland towards the end of the month to raise funds for the Village Show.
The jumble sale will be on Saturday February 25 from 10am until 12 noon at the Old School House.
Proceeds from the jumble sale will go towards offsetting the rising costs of the Village Show, with any unsold jumble donated to the local scout group and a number of local charities.
Donations can be dropped off at The Old School office in the mornings between 9.30am-12.30 from Monday February 21 until Friday February 24.
For queries about donations call Jenny Llewellyn on: 01579 370675.