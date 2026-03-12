Dartmoor Search and Rescue will hold a public information event next month for residents to learn more about the team’s work.
The event will take place from 10am to 4pm on April 5 at Pork Hill car park, below Cox Tor, in partnership with the Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA).
Residents are invited to come along, meet the team, and view one of the rescue vehicles.The Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team assists individuals who are lost, injured, or in distress in the Dartmoor wilderness. The team operates entirely on a voluntary basis and relies solely on donations.
The team is called out by the police and is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.