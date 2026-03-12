OKEHAMPTON Police reported today, Thursday, March 12 on an incident in the town’s main park yesterday, Wednesday, March 11.

The report, issued this morning, said: “A 23-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place following an incident in Simmons Park yesterday afternoon.

“This is an isolated incident we don’t require any further information.”

There are no further details at this time.