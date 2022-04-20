Steering group is on the ball and gets support from team

Ursula Mann presenting the man of the match award to Teigan Rosenquest following Tavistock’s 9-0 win over Bridport. Picture by Chilli Pics Photography

A whole new ball game has opened up for members of a group dedicated to drawing up a plan vital for the future of Tavistock.

Ursula Mann, chair of the steering group behind the creation of the town’s neighbourhood development plan, recruited the support of players and fans for the scheme at Tavistock FC at last weekend’s match against Western League rivals Bridport.

And while she watched the Lambs sticking nine goals past the visitors to Langsford Park as they continued their chase for promotion to the Southern League, the town’s deputy mayor made some key signings of her own.

Cllr Mann persuaded several fans to complete a community survey which will be used in the creation of the plan, which will influence what is built in Tavistock and where in future years. And she also got the opportunity to present the player of the match award to star Lamb Teigan Rosenquest.

Cllr Mann, who has also visited Tavistock Rugby Club with a development plan ‘roadshow’, said: ‘I really enjoyed it and I got five people on the day to complete a survey and hand it back to me. Hopefully, we’ll get more from the day. It was useful, because I spoke to people I haven’t spoken to before and got their point of view. People were keen to improve the club, but it’s clear that they are showing a real interest in what’s going on in their town.’