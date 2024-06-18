CHILDREN at Spreyton School have proudly unveiled a mosaic which they have created for their school with the help of two artists.
The design of the mosaic features the three hares which is a symbol particularly associated with the village of Spreyton.
The children worked on a collaborative project with local artists Steve and Chloe from Meraki Art School in Exeter.
Each child in the school made a personal mosaic, which was then added to the main piece, and they all worked together on the three hares design to produce the final piece.
It has been mounted on the wall outside the school, and will be a permanent feature for many years to come. The whole school community including members of the public came to watch the mosaic being unveiled on Tuesday last week.
Head of school Emma Donne said: "I couldn't be happier with how our mosaic has turned out. It's wonderful to have an iconic Spreyton symbol incorporated into such a vibrant piece of art. I'm really proud of the hard work and creativity the children put into this.
“At Spreyton we prioritise learning beyond the classroom and feel it's really important to provide children with memorable experiences like this."
Ava, in Year 6 said: "I think it really represents our school".