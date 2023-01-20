The spotlight has fallen on The Tavistock Times which has been featured in a Radio 4 series on local journalism.
Journalist Ian Wylie spent a day recently with editor Ali Stephenson and the team at the Times getting an insight into the stories we cover and issues which affect a small town in Devon.
In his series Inside Pages Ian journeys to some of the hidden corners of Britain to view small towns through the lens of the people who don’t ignore them - their local reporters. Some of the towns are struggling, others are thriving. The one thing they have in common is they’re pretty much invisible in the eyes of the national media, even though they are home to tens of thousands of people.
Ian's guides are the passionate people who remain committed to telling the stories of what’s happening in their small towns. Through their newspapers, websites and social media posts they refuse to turn the page on local news reporting - often at some personal cost.
Ian’s last visit is to Tavistock, a thriving town with a strong community spirit but few opportunities for younger people.
Throughout this week Ian has featured Hawick in The Scottish Borders, Stone in Staffordshire, Goole in Yorkshire and Caerphilly in Wales.
Listen in on BBC Sounds here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/brand/m001h3z4