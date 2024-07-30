New members of a volunteer road safety group are needed to slow down drivers.
Tavistock Community Speed Watch is recruiting new members to discourage people from speeding.
Devon & Cornwall Police said: “Speeding is one of the top three issues reported to Police in Tavistock. If anyone feels passionate about keeping Tavistock community safe and would like to make a difference in their area of Tavistock then helping slow down drivers could be for them.
“If volunteers can spare a few hours each month then Tavistock Community Speed Watch would love to hear from them. Each year, an average of 28,000 people are killed or seriously injured on the roads in the UK - and research has shown that speed is often an contributing factor.”
To find out more about Community Speed Watch, or to apply, visit: https://roadsafety.devon-cornwall.police.uk/community-speed-watch-csw/how-to-join-an-existing-community-speed-watch-group/ Or email: [email protected]