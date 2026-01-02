The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the South West Devon constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of January 2, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in South West Devon were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,073 out of 2,974,931 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 1,300 out of 676,402 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 535 out of 260,073 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 454 out of 187,878 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 389 out of 106,045 total signatures
• Remove power to cancel local government elections — 295 out of 129,865 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 294 out of 177,753 total signatures
• Do not merge section 1 & 2 regulations on firearms licenses — 231 out of 112,507 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 230 out of 61,687 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 216 out of 100,440 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.