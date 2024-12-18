The widow of a former soldier who died of cancer has praised the support from a charity looking after military families.
The Battling On charity at Merryhue Farmhouse, near Callington, provides therapies and mutual support in a safe space to former military personnel struggling to adjust to life outside the armed forces.
This support now includes the Fresh Start project to support spouses and partners of armed forces personnel. Fresh Start recognises that life as a military partner can come with great stress and upheaval and people are offered help in maintaining stability.
Heidi Mitchell’s husband Martin was a Coldstream Guard colour sergeant until he left the Army after 25 years’ service. He suffered post traumatic stress disorder after service in operations in Northern Ireland and Afghanistan. The proud soldier revelled in playing a leading role in the annual Festival of Remembrance in the Royal Albert Hall for eight years.
Heidi said: “The Army was everything to Martin and he left with stress after serving in operations in Afghan and Northern Ireland. He then had stroke symptoms which the doctor said was stress-related. He really suffered from the separation from the military and missed the camaraderie and way of life he thrived on.
“There was nothing to help him transition to civilian life without the network he was used to, but he was typical of soldiers and didn’t ask for help because he didn’t want to admit he had problems.
“And I couldn’t help as there’s a special relationship between serving soldiers couldn’t match. Also, I was very busy with bringing up four children. Though they’re mostly grown up now.”
Heidi depended heavily on Martin for aspects of home life after 32 years of marriage, as she brought up their children, so felt his loss practically as well as emotionally when he died in 2022.
She has found emotional help with one-to-one therapeutic sessions with a Fresh Start worker. Heidi said: “I am strong, but I am only getting through my loss and stress of the whole experience of Martin’s illness and his problems because of Sarah. She’s amazing. We all need to talk and be listened to.”
A Battling On spokesman said: “Partners and spouses of the armed forces community may feel the pressures and burdens of military life even if they are not military personnel. Childcare can become a real issue if a partner is away for long spells. Finding work or attending courses can become a much greater task with such added pressures.
“The service is designed to work flexibly around individual/family needs, and comfort is paramount. We will work at your pace, striving for your goals. New service users will be put in touch with our small, adaptable team.”
Fresh Start begins on Thursday, January 9, with coffee mornings for partners of the serving Armed Forces to meet the team offering friendly support with form-filling, identifying skills for the workplace, finding like-minded people to talk to, and much more.
Fresh Start sessions run from 10-12 noon at Sir Robert Geffery Memorial Hall, Landrake, Cornwall, PL12 5DZ.