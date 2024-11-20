Snow and icy conditions has caused travel and schooling disruption today in the Dartmoor village of Princetown.
Princetown Community Primary School is closed today due to snowfall on the high ground preventing staff and parents brining children from remote rural villages getting to school.
A bus taking students to Tavistock College has also been cancelled, while villagers have been forced to stay at home due to roads becoming too dangerous to drive on.
Devon County Council said: “Princetown Community primary school is closed today because snow is causing travel disruption to staff and the public. The conditions are too unsafe to travel.”