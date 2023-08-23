Tavistock Photogtaphy Club chairman Keith Urro, a former headteacher, said: “We’ve had far more visitors to see prints than we expected, probably at least 40 people at anyone time, which is several hundred over the day. Our club has thrived since the pandemic when many others folded, that’s because we’ve kept up with techology and what people want. I’ve talked to many younger visitors as possible and they’ve got hundreds of photos on their phones. I’d like to encourage any new younger members to download from their phones, so we can have an insight into how their creative eye works and it will help the club cater for their needs and remain relevant and up to date and keep up interest and membership. For instance, we were innovative using Zoom during covid.”