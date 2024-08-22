There were smiles, hugs and tears of joy at Callington Community College this morning, as the GCSE students opened their results.
Principal Wendy Ainsworth praised the students' achievements.
"Their dedication, perseverance and unashamed dedication to hard work has ultimately paid off with some results that they can be very, very proud of," she said.
"George Law gained 10 GCSEs at grade 9 across Mathematics, all three Sciences, English, Psychology, Geography and Latin. This is a huge achievement!
“George has worked incredibly hard, attending every revision session, completing homework studiously and always being so humble about his successes too. We are delighted that he will continue with us into sixth form, where he will continue his studies of Maths and Sciences.
"Darcy Gerlach Shorten also did fantastically well with Grade 9s in Maths, all three Sciences and Geography and achieving Grade 8s in his remaining subjects. Again, Darcy’s dedication to his studies, his unrelenting work ethic and all again, with humility and a smile make his successes all the sweeter."
She went on to pay tribute to student Yehor Parusov, who joined the college from Ukraine just two years ago.
"With English being his second language, he needed to work incredibly hard to be successful and we are so, so proud of him," said the head. "Yehor gained grade 9s in two subjects, one of which was Maths, 8s in the Sciences and 7s in English. This is every grade at or above the equivalent of an A grade across all of his subjects. Simply incredible!
She added that there were "many other students we are so proud of".
Mia Leone achieved grade 9s in English, Art and History. Karina Watson Dawe achieved all 7s and 8s across all of her GCSEs with 8s in English, Geography, History and Psychology. Tiago Mendes also achieved 7s and 8s, including 8s in History and Spanish. George Matthews achieved 8s in Science and English and Distinction Star in Sports.
Poppy Harrison Shearer achieved a suite of 8s in Business, English, Spanish, all three Sciences and Psychology and Matthew Holland also achieved a suite of 8s and 7s across his subjects,securing 8s in Sciences, English, History and Psychology.
"There were only happy tears on show for us today," said Mrs Ainsworth. "All students have performed well, having been determined to secure success. We are so happy for them and wish them all the very best for their next steps. Huge congratulations, class of 2024!"