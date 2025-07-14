A 79-year-old man from Callington has been accused of harassing his neighbour and breaching a restraining order.
Kenneth Barker, of Aysshton Gardens, has pleaded not guilty to breaching the restraining order that was put in place on July 22, 2024 by a court.
He was accused of harassment without violence against his neighbour between April 8 2025 and April 21 2025.
Barker has been accused of repeatedly creating disturbances by banging windows and a hedge, and also aiming obscene and rude gestures directly at CCTV camera owned and reviewed by the victims.
The defendant has been remanded on bail until his hearing at Plymouth Crown Court on September 29, 2025.
As part of his bail conditions, Barker has been prohibited from throwing, spraying or projecting liquids or items over the property boundary.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.