A CALLINGTON man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries following an incident in the town late on Tuesday (July 15) evening.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to an area of Pollard Road at around 11.30pm following an altercation where threats were being made involving a suspected weapon.
A police spokesperson said: “Units attended the address and made enquiries with individuals in the area.
“A 20-year-old man from the Callington area was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, criminal damage to property. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”
