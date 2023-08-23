Parent Emma Rawlins brings her two boys Austin, ten and Joss, seven, to the skate park whenver it is dry. She said: “When we first moved here we were impressed that there was a skate park at all and we come here whenever we can and the boys want to. They love scootering around. But now I’ve noticed its limitations. It’s showing wear and tear on the ramps. Also, there’s nowhere for the younger and less experienced children to go. So, when it’s busy and full of boys zooming around at speed, I don’t let them on. So, if a new onbe has areas for inexperienced childsren to go on, then that’s great. And if concrete is the best surface, then I fully back the campaign for funding for a replacement.”