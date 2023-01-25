Mr Bishop said although there is ‘no guarantee of additional financial support from Defra’, funding the continued operation of the visitor centre for six months ‘provides time for these issues to be resolved before a final decision on the future of the Visitor Centre is taken.’ Phil Sanders, authority member, said: ‘No one wants the visitor centre to close, we know how important it is for education, with lots of school visits and it attracts thousands of local and tourists every year.