Neil Jameson, from Tavistock Welcomes, said: ‘They fled to Islamabad in Pakistan a year ago and have been living in hiding there ever since but they are still courageously using social media and underground press to lobby for girls and women in Afghanistan to be allowed back to work and school. Their visas to live in Pakistan expired in September and try as they have the Pakistani government is not renewing visas! The Government has just confirmed that anyone without an up-to-date visa will either be imprisoned or deported back to Afghanistan. Landlords have been told that they can no longer house Afghans with no visas is they are about to be made homeless.’