A West Devon village school is thriving and planning for the long term, despite shrinking due to the lower birth rate, writes Guy Boswell.
Lady Modiford's School in Walkhampton, which is part of the St Christopher's Multi Academy Trust, has a capacity of 105, but the current roll is about 30.
The school has explained how the school is moving forward and planning for the future despite suffering from the nationwide fall in the birth rate and therefore, lower school admissions and school rolls.
Sarah Reid, deputy head, said: “As with many schools locally, the falling birth rates over several years have impacted our pupil numbers. As this has happened, we continually reviewed our cohort and curriculum structures, ensuring pupils’ education encompasses all curriculum elements. Our unique position allows us to be highly tailored to the individual qualities of each pupil.
“We look to the future of Lady Modiford's with optimism and positivity. Through the combination of Lady Modiford's School and Trust and St Christopher's Multi Academy Trust, we are shaping education to ensure an aspirational pupil experience.”
The team has been working hard to deliver a ‘carefully crafted’ curriculum to meet the needs of the children and the village community: “The school links with the wider community across all the generations and contributes to significant causes,” she said.
Experiences include ‘Welly Walks' in the village and Plymouth’s The Box museum. Children have been involved with the village on projects and events including creating an installation in the village bus stop, the Christmas Christingle Service, the Walkhampton ‘walking Nativity’ and Macmillan Coffee Mornings.
Sarah added: “Our tight-knit Lady Modiford's School community ensures our children are embraced by a warm and nurturing school experience. The wellbeing of the children in the school is hugely important. The relationships between the adults and children promote perseverance, reflection, collaboration, courage, teamwork and many other attributes that ensure our children can thrive.”