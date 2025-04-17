Hatherleigh Nursing Home has described its pride in sponsoring new kit for the all-girls football team at Hatherleigh Primary School.
The collaboration is a testament to the a shared pride between local organisations in Hatherleigh.
Calli, the schools PE coordinator, said after a recent match: “The girls won a trophy! They did very well and looked well-presented in their lovely yellow kit, thank you.”
A spokesperson for Hatherleigh Nursing Home said: “Though at different stages of life, both the pupils and those living at the nursing home are part of the same community. This gesture is a simple but meaningful reminder of how generations remain connected, supporting one another in ways that reflect care, encouragement and a shared sense of belonging.”