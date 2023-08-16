Notable successes include Catherine Gardiner, who was awarded “best in show” for her fine display of dahlias. Lyn Crawley received the accolade for amassing the greatest number of points across the classes (as well as the most points in the cookery section). David Hancox cleaned up the most points in the vegetable classes while Stephen and Nicola Pryor received plaudits in the flowers section. Seven year-old Florence Deacon won the best children’s art entry for her amazing fairy house. Meanwhile, Clare Bullimore and Ashley Kirkpatrick were judged to have entered the best photograph in the adult and children sections respectively. A special mention should go to the Heal family who submitted 126 entries in total, with some successes in there too. After the trophies were presented, attendees went inside the show marquee for viewing, while exhibitors came to see what certificates they had won.