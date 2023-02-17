CHARITY Fusion Lifestyle is inviting people to demonstrate their support for community swimming by coming along and joining them for Big Swim Day at leisure centres in Tavistock and Okehampton on February 24.
The event, which is taking place in Parklands in Okehampton and Meadowlands in Tavistock, and other leisure centres run by Fusion in the South Hams, aims to demonstrate the level of local public support for swimming pools and other public leisure and cultural facilities, at a time of unprecedented pressure.
The recent Government decision to massively scale back financial support for pools to cover their energy costs have placed many of them at risk of closure, as costs have spiralled out of control, said Fusion Lifestyle.
‘Swimming pools are particularly dependent on energy use, both in maintaining the ambient temperature in the facility and in heating the pool water to the right temperature for leisure use.’
Anthony Cawley, CEO at Fusion Lifestyle, commented: ‘Big Swim Day is the ideal opportunity for local people to show support for local community pools, facing unprecedented financial challenges, and while doing so to have a great time and build mental health and physical wellbeing.
‘We hope that our regular swimmers will make an additional visit on that Friday, and members of the community who have not been for a while but know the important part public leisure plays in the life of the community, will make a special visit. Have a swim, bring your friends and family, and share your support for the day on social media using #bigswimday and #saveourpools.
‘Let’s all pull together, make a diary date to join us at your local pool on Big Swim Day!’