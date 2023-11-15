TWO voluntary organisations supporting vulnerable people in the Tavistock area have been given large cash boosts by the Co-op.
Tavistock Memory Cafe and Tavistock Sensory Garden have received donations from the Co-op Local Community Fund. The cafe will spend the money on funding its special courses for people with diagnoses of dementia and the garden team on its new raised veg and fruit beds.
Barbara Worth, manager of Tavistock’s Market Street Co-op presented £2,952 to the memory cafe and £3,535 to the garden at the store. She said: “I’m really pleased be able to help these two causes which are close to the community’s heart. They’ve proved very popular causes for our community fund. Every time members, those shoppers with a Co-op loyalty card, make a purchase of Co-op products, the Co-op will give local causes a helping hand. Members can can choose a charity or other cause which means a lot to them and then 2p in every pound set by members goes to the causes.”
The memory cafe will fund a new programme of cognitive stimulation therapy (CST) courses at the memory cafe. Sue Houlberg runs the CST: “These CST courses make a big difference to people with mild forms of dementia. They give our beneficiaries confidence to lead better lives. Just getting together and talking to others helps the whole process of stimulating brains and memories. The CST can be replicated at home.”
George Blackburn attends the memory cafe. He said: “I really enjoy the company and the quizzes. I find it very stimulating and look forward to going every week.” His wife Shirley said: “The memory cafe benefits us both. He’s happier and I get some respite.”
Wally Lake, of the sensory garden, said: “We’ll now be able to build our fruit, herbs and veg raised beds and allow people to pick from them.”