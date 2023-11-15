Barbara Worth, manager of Tavistock’s Market Street Co-op presented £2,952 to the memory cafe and £3,535 to the garden at the store. She said: “I’m really pleased be able to help these two causes which are close to the community’s heart. They’ve proved very popular causes for our community fund. Every time members, those shoppers with a Co-op loyalty card, make a purchase of Co-op products, the Co-op will give local causes a helping hand. Members can can choose a charity or other cause which means a lot to them and then 2p in every pound set by members goes to the causes.”