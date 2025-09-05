Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is celebrating Sustainable September by reminding people to browse for a bargain at their local charity shop, and declutter.
They have 39 shops across the South West including Tavistock, to help raise funds to run their three children’s hospices in the region.
So far this year sales from its shops have diverted 418 tonnes of items from landfill, and saved over 5 million tonnes of CO2.
Chris Judd, head of retail at Children’s Hospice South West, said: “By decluttering and donating your goods to our shops you will not only gain space in your home, you will be helping to fill space in our shops, and importantly save space at landfill for what cannot be reused or recycled.”
