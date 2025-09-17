A loving daughter and volunteer is seeking support for her month-long charity fundraising effort in tribute to her mum.
Tracey Solman, a Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) volunteer, has joined the September national Walk-A-Mile-A-Day challenge in aid of Dementia UK.
Tracey, of Tavistock, is walking 60 miles in memory of her mum, Ruby Trewin, who died at Tavistock Hospital in 2020 from dementia complications.
TASS provides social enrichment and practical help to vulnerable people in the community, and brightened Ruby's dementia experience. TASS also helped Tracey care for her mum by accessing vital services and information.
The retired police service safeguarding worker said: "I know that dementia sufferers and their family carers need signposting to organisations such as Dementia UK and lots of practical advice. I'm proud to do this walking in memory of my mum and for all those in the here and now who are living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.”
Ruby was an NHS health care assistant until the age of 70, outgoing and a bit of a rebel, taking delight in bending the rules and having fun with friends and colleagues.
When someone develops dementia it doesn’t just impact the person with the diagnosis – everyone around them is also affected in some way - this is where Dementia UK is important.
Dementia UK provides specialist nurses, known as Admiral Nurses, who offer free advice, support and understanding to help families care for their loved one through the fear and confusion of dementia. They also provide practical tips for caring, compassionate emotional support and help plan for the future.
An £8 donation to Dementia UK covers an hour’s helpline costs for two families. A donation of £33 funds a dementia specialist nurse for an hour, helping families practically and emotionally.
Tracey's fundraising target is at least £500. She can be sponsored at this Dementia UK website page: https://fundraise.dementiauk.org/fundraisers/traceysolman
