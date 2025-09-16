An intrepid little boy has impressed everyone by walking up the highest mountain in the UK.
Fletcher, aged only five, scaled 1,345-metre high peak in Scotland with his parents, of Tavistock, and came back down, all under his own steam.
So pleased was Fletcher of his achievement and of being a Tavistock Scout Squirrel (for four to five-year-olds) that he posed in his uniform for a photo at the summit to show his Scout leaders and Scouting and other friends. The achievement might yet be recognised by the Scouts, even though it was not an official Scouting achievement.
Halfway up, Fletcher had a break by a waterfall where he was given the choice to turn back - but he kept going, motivated to see the world from high up.
After the five-hour walk to the top, Fletcher proudly put on his Squirrel jumper and neckerchief and said: “Halfway up, I had a sit-down and mummy and daddy asked if I wanted to carry on, and I said yes, I wanted to see the top and feel like I was on top of the world.”
The path was steep and treacherous, with narrow ledges and loose stones, but Fletcher pressed on, listening to his parents’ safety instructions and staying focused. Local Scout leaders called it one of the most impressive and resilient achievements from someone so young.
As a Squirrel Scout, Fletcher regularly takes part in confidence-building outdoor adventures and learning skills and teamwork which prepared him mentally and physically for the climb.
Hayley, herself a Acorn Squirrel Leader, is as proud a Scout leader as she is a mum. She also posed with Fletcher on the mountain top with her neckerchief and said: “We’re all so proud of Fletcher - what he’s done is just amazing. It’s a huge challenge for anyone, let alone someone who’s only five! The determination and resilience he showed is something really special. He’s an absolute star.”
