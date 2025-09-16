Two Royal Mail managers will taking on an extraordinary running challenge to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
Tavistock locals Paul Davies and Leesa Graingerk will be running five marathons on five consecutive days while visiting delivery offices along their way.
Their first marathon will start on Monday, September 22 at St Austell Delivery Office.
Paul and Leesa welcome supporters to join them on their journey either by foot or by bike as long as they are made aware beforehand.
Their penultimate marathon on September 25 will be at Tavistock Delivery Office at 7am.
The duo aim to raise £2,000 for BHF, so far they have received over £1,700 in donations.
