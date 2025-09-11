An innovative scheme to bridge the generation gap and support those living with dementia has been deemed a success.

The Memories in Motion project has proved so successful this year, it has attracted funding for a repeat next year.

Tavistock Dementia Cafe and Tavistock Youth Cafe are running joint activities to raise awareness among young people of what challenges people living with dementia and their carers face and the value they still have in society.

Activities started earlier this year, allowing schools, workplaces and community groups to get involved through events, workshops and awareness-raising activities. It aims to raise awareness, challenge stigma and fosters a dementia-friendly society where those living with dementia can live well and feel understood and supported.

The highlight of the activities was a kind of away-day in Caradon Woods, Cornwall, with participants aged 13 to 91 creating a multi-generational community, a socialising, working and eating together round a camp fire. They worked together on woodwork projects to create public chairs for Tavistock Library and shared stories, food and woodworking and decorating skills.

The two cafes are working with partner Greenwood Music (community interest company) of to create handmade wood products.

Tavistock memory and Tavistock youth cafes join forces in the woods to help understand each other's experiences.
Tavistock memory and Tavistock youth cafes join forces in the woods to help understand each other's experiences. (Chloe Georgakis)
Tavistock memory and Tavistock youth cafes join forces round the campfire to help understand each other's experiences. (Chloe Georgakis)
Tavistock memory and Tavistock youth cafes join forces in the woods to enjoy crafting and woodworking to help understand each other's experiences. (Chloe Georgakis)
Tavistock memory and Tavistock youth cafes join forces in the woods to enjoy crafting and woodworking to help understand each other's experiences. (Chloe Georgakis)

Heather Rayne, Tavistock Memory Cafe co-ordinator, said: “The project was very well received by our older memory cafe members who loved sharing their woodworking and use of tools with the youth cafe members.

Memory cafe members’ memories were stimulated to recover their buried practical skills to help the youngsters build something useful for the community. Our memory cafe members threw themselves into it and obviously got a lot out of it. They can’t always remember the details, but do know they have had a good time out of taking part - it’s therapeutic and relaxes them in that period.”

Chloe Georgakis, Tavistock Youth Cafe youth worker, said most families have been touched by members who have dementia and the activities give young people an insight into caring and experiencing dementia.

Richard and Graham Coiley (Tavistock Memory Cafe chair) joining in sharing skills and life experience on an outdoor event to share memories. Picture by Heather Rayne.
Chloe Georgakis, of Tavistock Youth Cafe (left) with two guests from Tavistock Memory Cafe on an 'away day' to share practical skills and memories. Picture by Heather Rayner.
Tavistock Youth Cafe members with a fellow guest from Tavistock Memory Cafe on an 'away day' to share practical skills and memories. Picture by Heather Rayner.
Tavistock Youth Cafe members with a fellow guest from Tavistock Memory Cafe on an 'away day' to share and learn artistic skills such as pyrography (pictured) and memories. Picture by Heather Rayner.
Tavistock memory and Tavistock youth cafes join forces to help understand each other's experiences.
