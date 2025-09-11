An innovative scheme to bridge the generation gap and support those living with dementia has been deemed a success.
The Memories in Motion project has proved so successful this year, it has attracted funding for a repeat next year.
Tavistock Dementia Cafe and Tavistock Youth Cafe are running joint activities to raise awareness among young people of what challenges people living with dementia and their carers face and the value they still have in society.
Activities started earlier this year, allowing schools, workplaces and community groups to get involved through events, workshops and awareness-raising activities. It aims to raise awareness, challenge stigma and fosters a dementia-friendly society where those living with dementia can live well and feel understood and supported.
The highlight of the activities was a kind of away-day in Caradon Woods, Cornwall, with participants aged 13 to 91 creating a multi-generational community, a socialising, working and eating together round a camp fire. They worked together on woodwork projects to create public chairs for Tavistock Library and shared stories, food and woodworking and decorating skills.
The two cafes are working with partner Greenwood Music (community interest company) of to create handmade wood products.
Heather Rayne, Tavistock Memory Cafe co-ordinator, said: “The project was very well received by our older memory cafe members who loved sharing their woodworking and use of tools with the youth cafe members.
Memory cafe members’ memories were stimulated to recover their buried practical skills to help the youngsters build something useful for the community. Our memory cafe members threw themselves into it and obviously got a lot out of it. They can’t always remember the details, but do know they have had a good time out of taking part - it’s therapeutic and relaxes them in that period.”
