Meanwhile, in Northlew, there is an application for change of use of land to site a shepherd’s hut for holiday accommodation (3329/22/FUL) on a farm, Lower Cruft. A statement said: ‘This will provide a diversified income to the holding and will support the wider business and allow it to become more resilient going forward. The proposed site is situated within two miles to the southeast of the village of Northlew. Access to the site area is via a public highway which passes through the properties at Cruft. Within the proposal, there will be a separate form of access off the highway to the shepherd’s hut, to allow the existing access slightly to the north to be retained for agricultural use only.’ The holiday business will subsidise the farming operation, which sees 400 cattle and sheep grazed year-round.