A 17-year-old girl has died following a road traffic collision in Callington last night (January 17).
At around 5.53pm police were called to a report of a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the A388 close to the junction with Stoke Road in Callington.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “A silver-coloured Mitsubishi colt had been involved in the collision. the male driver remained at the scene and is helping with enquiries.
“As a result of the collision a 17-year-old local female sadly passed away having been conveyed to Derriford hospital.
“Next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.
“Response officers, Southwest Ambulance Services along with officers from the Roads Policing Team and the Forensic Collision Investigation team attended the scene.”
Officers have thanked those members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene.
Any witnesses or anyone in the area at the time with dashcam footage that may assist the enquiry and were not spoken to at the scene are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101 or web services quoting log dcp-20240117-0580.