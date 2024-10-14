Plans to put more than 200 solar panels on the roof of the service station at junction 30 of the M5 near Exeter have been rejected after planning officers decided they might dazzle drivers.
Moto Hospitality had applied for permission to install 209 panels saying they would generate a significant amount of power without causing any problems.
But the plan has been rejected by to Exeter City Council, which said National Highways has raised concerns about the impact of ‘glint and glare’, and the reliance on roadside vegetation to screen the panels from passing cars.