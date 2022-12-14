A sailor from West Devon has spoken of his huge honour after being picked to guide the Queen’s coffin safely and smoothly to her funeral through the streets of Central London. Able seaman Jack Osborne, 24, from Bere Ferrers, was one of a group of sailors hand-picked to to pull Her Majesty’s coffin on the historic State Gun Carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey and afterwards to the hearse to travel on to Windsor.