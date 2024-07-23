Residents are invited to a presentation of a plan which could shape the future of Tavistock.
Tavistock Neighbourhood Development Plan steering group will be presenting the draft version of the plan to Tavistock Town Council in the town council chambers on Tuesday (July 30) at 5.15pm and everyone is welcome to view the meeting, virtually only, here
Cllr Ursula Mann, Tavistock Town Council lead member for the plan, said: “This submission version has been amended based on what residents told us during the consultation. We are extremely grateful for the valuable input from the community that we received in response to that consultation and you can read our responses to each comment received in the consultation statement presented on our website alongside this plan.
“The steering group will now present the plan to Tavistock Town Council for approval, to submit this to the local planning authorities as a plan that reflects and responds to what residents have told us about their vision for the future, the types of sustainable development and infrastructure people want to see in Tavistock. “
The Government’s pledge to bring more housing development to address the housing crisis means more hones could be built in Tavistock. In the meantime, the neighbourhood plan can help protect Tavistock’s character and have a say in how it develops in the face of that change.
The plan will then come to the public again for consultation by West Devon Borough Council when people can ask questions and make representations on the plan. Those comments will be the final step before the plan is inspected by a planning inspector who will decide if the community, can finally ‘adopt’ the plan at a referendum.
In summer next year the people of Tavistock will have finally made the plan and West Devon Borough Council and Tavistock Town Council will begin to implement its provisions when new planning applications are submitted within the parish.