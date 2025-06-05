The walk will also consider other questions such as ... Where did the ‘Irishmen’ who built the ill-fated wall actually live? Who carved the letter ‘B’ on the side of the Parson’s Nose/Walrus Rock/Whale Rock? Who put out the second-oldest letterbox on the moor in the 1880s, and where is it still hiding? What can be seen of Thomas Takfield’s 16th century tin mill? What’s the story of the underground waterworks complex at Taw Marsh? Why is a near-perfect granite field roller lying abandoned on the side of Belstone Tor?