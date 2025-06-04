The replica of explorer Christopher Columbus’ sailing ship is open for guided tours on board during a rare visit to Plymouth.
The three-masted wooden ‘New Santa Maria’ sailing vessel is on a world tour of education and offering tours above and below decks at the Barbican Landing Stage this week today (Wednesday), tomorrow (Thursday), and Friday, from 10am to 8pm.
Visits can be by groups or individuals. To arrange visits book by email: [email protected] or buy tickets on board.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.